Taylor Swift Yells at Concert Security Guard From Stage: WATCH

Taylor Swift came to the rescue of her concert attendees from a security guard with "bad blood."

On Saturday (May 13), the pop star performed for a second night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Ironically, during her performance of "Bad Blood," Swift noticed a fan being yelled at by a security guard for seemingly being up against the barricade. Without missing a beat and singing along with the tune of the song, Swift pointed at the security guard and scream-singed, "Hey, stop" and "She wasn't doing anything."

TikTok user Briana Layfield posted a video of the moment and left the "Lover" singer a note, thanking her for taking action.

"Hey @Taylor Swift THANK YOU from all of us on the floor for yelling at that security guard. He was a pain in the a-s the entire night and the fact that this happened during #badblood made it even better 😆 P.S. [the] show was PHENOMENAL."

Layfield revealed in the comments section that the guard was pulled away by other security guards after the interaction. She shared that the guard was "giving a girl s--t for 'being too close' to the barricade" and noted that he did that the entire night even when other floor sections were allegedly right up against the barricades.

The Swifties went off in the comments section of the videos. Some dubbed the updated lyrics and performance "Bad Blood (Security Guard Version) (Taylor's Angry Version) (From The Tour)."

“'I got fired cause Taylor Swift yelled at me; not sure if that’s a win or what," another wrote. "Are we all gonna yell 'She wasn’t doing anything' and 'Hey stop' during 'Bad Blood' now because that would be great," one user added.