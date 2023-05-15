Win a Trip to California to Experience Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ Tour This Summer
Sold out shows nationwide? Fans know it All Too Well. You don't want to look back on 2023 and think Would've, Could've, Should've-- take any negativity you may have about missing Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and Shake It Off-- we've got a Blank Space for you and your bestie to see Taylor in California this July!
Here's what you could win:
- Two tickets to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop on July 29, 2023
- Roundtrip airfare for two
- One-night hotel stay
- $500 in spending money (so you can buy the perfect Eras fit!)
Want to get in to win this incredible experience? Details are below on how you can score a trip to California to experience the Eras tour!
How to Win: Speak Now (Your Version)
Open our app and then tap the Taylor button to submit your contest entry or CLICK HERE to launch the contest page now.
Once you've tapped the app, you'll be able to share your audio submission to get in to win.
Make sure your audio submission includes your name, your hometown, why we're your favorite radio station (*wink wink*), and why YOU want to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Don't have our app? Download it ASAP so you can get in to win.
*This is a multi-market promotion open to those ages 18 and older. One (1) winner will be selected at random from eligible entries received on Monday, June 5, 2023. Prize is provided by Universal Republic Music Group. Click HERE for full contest rules.*