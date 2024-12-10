Teen Refuses to Babysit Neighbors’ Kids After Dad Hits on Her: ‘So Creeped Out’

A 19-year-old teen on Reddit is refusing to babysit for her neighbors ever again after the dad of the kids she watches made flirty comments toward her.

"A couple of months ago, I started sitting for my neighbors, who I'll call 'Tom' and 'Sarah.' I’ve always been close with the kids, they’re adorable and I liked being there, so I thought it was a good setup," the young woman began.

The childcare situation was going well for both parties until one night when "things got weird."

"They came home late, and Sarah had obviously had a few drinks. She went upstairs, and Tom stayed back to pay me. As he’s handing me the money, he’s like, 'You’ve really grown up fast.' He says it in this weird tone that made me uncomfortable, but I just laughed it off because… what else do you do?" the teen recalled.

Since it was the first time anything like that had happened, she "didn’t think much of it until a few days later."

"I was babysitting again, and Sarah left for an event, but Tom stayed back, saying he’d 'forgotten something.' After the kids were asleep, he came over and started making weird comments about how we could have 'fun' together. I was shocked, so I just stood up and told him I wasn’t interested, and he’s all like, 'Relax, no need to overreact.' But it felt wrong. I got this bad feeling, and so I made an excuse to leave as soon as Sarah got home," she continued.

Feeling like she needed to protect herself, she also recorded their conversation on her phone.

"I just felt so creeped out. Sarah texted me a couple days later, asking if I could babysit again, saying they were in a pinch. I didn’t want to do it, but when she noticed my hesitation, she asked if something was wrong. I felt like she deserved to know, so I told her everything. She went dead silent after that," the teen added.

Later that evening, the dad began texting her. He called her a "liar" and accused her of "trying to mess up his life because he wasn’t interested in me."

"I sent Sarah the recording to prove what I was saying was true, and she ended up confronting him. Now their relationship is in shambles, and he’s telling people I’m just doing this for 'attention.' It’s a mess. I’m feeling a bit guilty because I didn’t mean to ruin their family, but I also didn’t feel right babysitting after what he said and did," the teen concluded.

Readers in the comments section comforted the teen and let her know she didn't do anything wrong.

"You didn't blow up his family. Tom did that all by himself," one person wrote.

"He made the decision that led to this. He'd probably do it again," another commented.

"He's a predator, and what would have happened if you didn't tell her the truth is she would have hired another babysitter. Maybe someone younger who doesn't recognize the red flags in his 'kindness.' You exposed a wannabe cheater and a predator. Good job!" someone else shared.