The Band CAMINO’s ‘Daphne Blue’ Is a Synth-Driven Ode to Longing (LISTEN)
It's no wonder The Band CAMINO, comprised of Spencer Stewart, Jeffrey Jordan and Graham Rowell, got the attention of Taylor Swift, landing on one of her coveted Spotfiy playlists. Like the pop star, the Memphis-born rock trio flourish when crafting hook-driven, '80s inspired, synthy heartbreak anthems like their latest track, "Daphne Blue."
"Spencer had been playing that main guitar part for years. It had essentially become our designated soundcheck riff. We’d been wanting to write a 'punch you in the face' guitar-driven rock song for a while and one day our manager heard Spence playing the riff at a rehearsal and was like, xWait a minute... What is that? Why haven’t you guys written a song around this?' and two days later, we sat down and wrote 'Daphne Blue,'" the band shares of their new song.
Listen to "Daphne Blue," below:
Check out the band's upcoming tour dates:
August 21 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
August 22 - Oxford, Mississippi @ Proud Larry's
August 23 - Jackson, Mississippi @ Duling Hall
August 26 - Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern
September 19 - Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
September 20 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
September 21 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
September 22 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
September 26 - New York, NY @ Playstation Theater
September 27 - Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre
September 28 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
September 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
October 4 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
October 5 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
October 6 - Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre
October 7 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
October 20 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
October 21 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
October 25 - Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
October 26 - Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
October 27 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
October 28 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
November 1 - Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
November 2 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
November 3 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
November 5 - Greenville, SC @ Peace Center
November 8 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
November 9 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
November 10 - Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater
November 15 - Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
November 16 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live
November 17 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory