The Band CAMINO’s ‘Daphne Blue’ Is a Synth-Driven Ode to Longing (LISTEN)

It's no wonder The Band CAMINO, comprised of Spencer Stewart, Jeffrey Jordan and Graham Rowell, got the attention of Taylor Swift, landing on one of her coveted Spotfiy playlists. Like the pop star, the Memphis-born rock trio flourish when crafting hook-driven, '80s inspired, synthy heartbreak anthems like their latest track, "Daphne Blue."

"Spencer had been playing that main guitar part for years. It had essentially become our designated soundcheck riff. We’d been wanting to write a 'punch you in the face' guitar-driven rock song for a while and one day our manager heard Spence playing the riff at a rehearsal and was like, xWait a minute... What is that? Why haven’t you guys written a song around this?' and two days later, we sat down and wrote 'Daphne Blue,'" the band shares of their new song.

Listen to "Daphne Blue," below:

Check out the band's upcoming tour dates:

August 21 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

August 22 - Oxford, Mississippi @ Proud Larry's

August 23 - Jackson, Mississippi @ Duling Hall

August 26 - Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

September 19 - Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

September 20 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

September 21 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

September 22 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

September 26 - New York, NY @ Playstation Theater

September 27 - Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre

September 28 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

September 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

October 4 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

October 5 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

October 6 - Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

October 7 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

October 20 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

October 21 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

October 25 - Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

October 26 - Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

October 27 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

October 28 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

November 1 - Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

November 2 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

November 3 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

November 5 - Greenville, SC @ Peace Center

November 8 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

November 9 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

November 10 - Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

November 15 - Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

November 16 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live

November 17 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory