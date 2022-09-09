‘The Boys’ Star Erin Moriarty Speaks Out Against Misogynistic Fans

Erin Moriarty is fed up with the trolling that the fanbase for The Boys keeps throwing at her.

It's extremely unfortunate to hear that so many people are missing the point of the show entirely. Most of the characters in the show are a deconstruction of typical superheroes, usually pulling apart a specific superhero trope. It also tackles themes of power, police brutality, white nationalism and extremist politics. It's not particularly subtle either. One of the characters is an actual Nazi.

Despite criticism aimed toward the very kind of people Moriarty is calling out, people continue to miss the satire entirely. One look through any comment section about the show, and you’ll very quickly see people calling out the third season for going woke.” The issue with that is that the show has always been political, and it’s always been critical of those in power. It’s not like the social commentary just started in Season 3. It’s just that it became more overt.

Moriarty made a series of Instagram posts, calling out the people who are upset by her character’s inclusion in the show. She also shared the article below:

In her Instagram post re-sharing the article, Moriarty wrote:

I do feel silenced. I do feel dehumanized. I do feel paralyzed. I’ve put blood, sweat, and tears into this role (over & over & over again), I’ve grown UP in this character’s shoes (*emphasis on grown up - we change & evolve mentally AND physically) ... I’ve opened up a vein for this role and this kind of trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against and c) everyone’s going through their own battle(s); let’s not add to that. I will never intentionally (and ESPECIALLY) publicly add to yours. This has only strengthened my empathy muscle and to anyone who comes at me: I see you, I I don’t hate you, I only empathize and forgive.

Anthony Starr, one of her co-stars on The Boys, replied to the post in the comments to show his support.

“support you and what you say here 100%. Well put ;) Your work on the show is and always has been stellar and you are beautiful inside and out. Keep shining ;) xo," he wrote.