The Flaming Lips Drummer Steven Drozd’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Charlotte Missing: ‘URGENT!’

Charlotte Drozd, daughter of The Flaming Lips' drummer, Steven Drozd, is missing.

According to SPD, Drozd, who goes by "Bowie," was last seen Oct. 5 (Saturday), on Broad Street by Seattle's Space Needle.

She is described as, "16 y/o, WF, 5’9”, 140lbs, brown eyes and long brown hair. Wearing khaki color shorts and pink shoes."

On Monday, Steven Drozd shared a pic of his daughter via X (formerly Twitter).

"Our daughter Charlotte “Bowie” Drozd has been missing in Seattle since 11:30am Saturday. Last seen on the monorail. We welcome any information or help," he captioned the post.

The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne also posted on social media urging his followers to "call Seattle police with any information," and gave the contact information of Drozd's mother Becky.

"URGENT!!! Please help if you can !!! Steven’s daughter ( she is 16 years old ) is missing !!! She was last seen at the Space Needle early on Saturday….I’ll post more info as soon [as] I can." he wrote.

"Thank you Wayne for posting," Drozd commented on the post. "We don’t know what to do."

The Flaming Lips Facebook page also shared the missing persons flier.

According to the The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), there were 28,886 missing children cases reported last year.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Seattle Police Department at 206-625-5011.