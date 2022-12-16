How Ticketmaster Will Sell Taylor Swift’s Remaining 170,000 Eras Tour Tickets

Fans of Taylor Swift still have a chance to see the acclaimed singer on her upcoming Eras Tour, because Ticketmaster is planning on selling the remaining 170,000 tickets.

Per Billboard, Ticketmaster is set to use an older fan club method of dividing up the tickets called Ticketstoday - a company that is owned by Ticketmaster and operates the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Request platform.

The publication reports that Ticketstoday will divide the tickets up among fans and that the tickets will be processed away from the public.

According to the new report, fans who previously purchased tickets to Swift's since-cancelled Lover Festival have received priority among those in line.

"Participating fans will be sent an email requesting their credit card number and choice of tour seating options representing various price ranges and seat locations," Billboard said.

"Ticketmaster will then work to match fans with their purchase request and charge their card on file," it continued.

Billboard goes on to report that the Eras Tour has already grossed $554 million just from pre-sales alone and is expected to become the highest-grossing tour in United States history.

Among all tours, Swift's Eras tour ranks as the sixth-biggest tour before it has even begun. It is just $5 million from breaking into the top 5.

The highest-grossing tour of all time is currently Ed Sheeran's Divide Tour, which totaled $776 million across its run.

The news of additional tickets and the success of the tour comes after it was announced that congress is set to hold a hearing stemming from the backlash of the pre-sale incident.

Previously, the Justice Department opened an investigation after fans experienced site interruptions and high fees as well as cancellations all while trying to purchase tickets.