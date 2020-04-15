TikTok User Captures Hilarious Misheard Pop Lyrics: ‘I’m Farting Carrots’

Wait, what did they just sing?

It's a familiar scenario: You’re hanging out and listening to music with a friend when you realize neither of you know the actual lyrics and have been making them up as you go, based on what you hear.

This common occurrence has taken to the TikTok world with a series of hilarious clips that capture frequently misheard lyrics that have left listeners questioning the meanings to some very famous tracks.

From the Black Eyed Peas rapping about Kit Kat bars to Rihanna belting out lyrics about mustard, these iconic pop songs have been given a whole new comical meaning thanks to genius TikTok user @therealtomkai.

Whether it's Selena Gomez seductively singing about farting carrots...

...Celine Dion breaking our hearts with star-crossed hot dogs...

...Daft Punk and Pharrell grooving about monkeys...

...or Alanis Morissette rocking out to a cross-eyed bear...

...we just can't seem to get enough... or get these out of our heads!

Sharing music and social media buzz with friends can be a fun way to pass time and stay connected due to social distancing. So, don't forget to share and sing along!