TikTok Star Facing Charges After Hitting Golf Ball Into Grand Canyon for Viral Video

A viral stunt might land TikTok star Katie Sigmond in jail.

The 19-year-old is under fire after posting a video of her hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon.

According to a statement posted on the Grand Canyon National Park's official Facebook page, charges are currently pending against the TikTok influencer, who has 6.9 million followers on the platform.

"Do we really need to say, 'Don't hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?'" the statement reads, revealing that on Oct. 26, Sigmond posted a video "showing her hitting a golf ball and throwing a golf club into the canyon near Mather Point."

"Charges and a court appearance for the individual are pending. Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below," the statement continues.

The message details that social media helped identify Sigmond and pointed law enforcement in her direction.

Read the full statement below:

Joelle Baird, a spokesperson for the park, told The Washington Post that Sigmond could be charged for both littering and instigating a dangerous situation.

The influencer is facing up to six months in jail and $1,000 in fines if charged.

Although Sigmond has since deleted the clip, a screen recording of the stunt that was posted to her account was shared on Reddit.

"How did that happen," Sigmond wrote in a text overlay on the video.

Sigmond is known for sharing videos of her impressive golf swings, as well as pranks, on TikTok.

The Grand Canyon National Park encourages those who have details on any illegal or suspicious activity at the park to call or text the ISB at 888-653-0009. You can also submit an online form here or send an email to nps_isb@nps.gov.