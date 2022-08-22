This Singer on TikTok Just Released a Song About Eddie Munson: Listen to ‘Eddie’s Song’

A musician released a tribute to Eddie Munson of Stranger Things and the viral song is getting mixed reactions online.

Sapphire, a singer and songwriter who posts to TikTok under the handle @sapphireofficial, unveiled the heartfelt ballad "Eddie's Song" on all streaming platforms in July.

"You're stuck in another place / No you didn't run away / This time / Oh baby, this town let you down / Now you're drowning in the upside down," she coos on the chorus. The viral release has so far amassed more than 36,000 streams on YouTube and surpassed 151,000 listens on Spotify.

Listen to Sapphire's "Eddie's Song":

The singer took to TikTok to react to the song's success and thank her newfound fans as her follower count ballooned past 100,000 on the social media platform.

"It is a song that I wrote about Eddie Munson on a Saturday evening when I was just home alone, and I really just wanted to talk about Eddie's story in song form," she explained. "I never dreamed in a million years that it would be where it is right now."

Sapphire revealed her song was played on the radio. She also put out a call for video submissions from fans she plans to include in a music video to accompany the song.

"I'm literally so excited to see what you guys create," she enthused.

Although "Eddie's Song" has been met with love from some, others have criticized the ode to the Netflix character played by Joseph Quinn. Critics appear to take issue with the way that fans are so vocal about their love of Eddie.

"Okay eddie's fandom just needs to be abolished from the internet for good, cause there's no way y'all made a song for a FICTIONAL CHARACTER THAT WAS IN ONE SEASON," one person wrote in a video shared on the app.

Others still simply called the song cringey.

Some folks even took to Sapphire's posts to share their negative opinions in the comments.

"Unrelease this," one critic demanded.

Others thanks Sapphire for the tribute to their favorite character.

"Endless gratitude," a commenter wrote. "[Thank you] for such a touching tribute to a character who deserved so much better and is a major source of happiness for a lot of us."

Sapphire has since locked the comments on some of her posts on both TikTok and YouTube. However, she appears to largely ignore the haters.

In fact, the songwriter shared another Stranger Things musical tribute, this time for characters Max and Billy Hargrove. This one is called "Dear Billy," and Sapphire shared a live performance of it on TikTok.

The official release has already amassed more than 3,000 listens on YouTube and nearly 8,000 on Spotify.

Listen to Sapphire's "Dear Billy":