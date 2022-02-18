TikToker Claims Uber Driver Was Watching Porn Right Before Pick Up

Imagine getting into your Uber only to realize your driver was watching porn right before you entered the car!

This scenario apparently happened to a TikToker who documented the experience.

TikTok user @snapfoto (previously known as @scrunj) posted a video of the awkward moment they realized their Uber driver was most likely watching or listening to porn before they got into the vehicle.

In the clip, the TikTok user zooms in on the car's dashboard to show a closer look at the electronic display, which is hooked up to the driver's Apple CarPlay. The audio paused is titled "Busty Latin Cam-slut.”

Sure, it could just be a music track with an... unusual title... but it's more likely the driver was hankering for a very different type of ride before picking up their passenger.

"Glad my Uber driver paused his porn to pick me up," The TikTok user captioned the video, which has been viewed 5 million times as of publishing.

Watch below:

Other TikTokers flooded the comments section with reactions and puns. Most notably, they noted the footage was taken at 9:18AM.

“Lmao sometimes it’s necessary to start your day with some stress relief,” one person quipped.

“He driving around with blue ballz,” another joked.

One user suggested that the TikToker should have asked the driver to play some music to find out what the driver was really listening to.

Another commenter wrote the passenger should have said, “I’ll let you finish your business” once they were dropped off at their destination before they hopped into the car.

"This happened to me when I was on aux driving my family to a dinner," another user commented.

What would you have done in this situation? And what has been your most awkward Uber experience?