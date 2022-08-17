TikToker Discovers Neighbor’s Rotting Corpse Above Her After Hundreds of Maggots Fall Into Apartment

One TikToker found herself in a nightmare when maggots started falling from her ceiling, resulting in the discovery of a dead body in the apartment above her.

TikTok user @lon333lygirl went viral posting a video revealing the creepy, wiggling bugs falling to her floor.

"It's coming from the dead body that is decomposing above me," she explains in the horrifying video, which has been viewed over 3 million times.

Naturally, the 18-second video sparked astonishment in the comments.

"UMMM… why is he just marinating up there..." one user wrote, while another commented, "I would have to leave immediately."

In a follow-up video, @lon333lygirl explained how she found out her upstairs neighbor had died following her discovery of the maggot infestation.

"So, once I found the maggots, I alerted my neighbor and I asked if they [had] seen any bugs in their apartment," she began, explaining the neighbor hadn't seen any insects in their apartment but that maggots are a sign of a dead body and they hadn't heard from their other neighbor in a few days.

"My neighbor then went upstairs and rang his doorbell, smelled... a stench... and the doorbell obviously wasn't answered so he called the police," she continued, confirming the police and coroner arrived during the time the maggots were falling from her ceiling.

The landlord of the apartment complex was notified about the situation but, according to @lon333lygirl, "did nothing" to rectify the situation at first.

Allegedly, the landlord even went so far as to show an apartment to a prospective tenant the very day after the dead body was found, and both @lon333lygirl and her mother had to beg for an exterminator to be called in.

"My father came and was like, 'I am going to sue,'" she continued, which resulted in the landlord moving her into the building's newest apartment.

"This apartment is thankfully maggot-free and very far away from the deceased man apartment," she added.

Nevertheless, some viewers still encouraged her to contact the health department or a cleaning service.

"Call the health department about the bugs and stuff. It all has to be cleaned properly," one person commented.

According to a comment @lon333lygirl left under her own video, the "maggots were falling from [her] ceiling for 6 days. It wasn’t just two. It was hundreds of them."