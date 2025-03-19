Top Ten Songs Used Most in Movies and TV Shows

You love a good soundtrack with a movie. I mean, who doesn't, right?

It can make or break any film, so give those guys who are involved with the music choices a raise, please!

Even television series have really embraced the crucial aspect of how songs can elevate a show. The power of music on your psyche, your emotions, and your energy isn't debatable, either.

Have you ever Shazamed songs off your television while watching a movie or show? OMG, I've done this so many times. I've discovered some of my favorite, even obscure, music from TV series and movies.

Even commercials deserve a good Shazam more than you may want to admit.

LEARN MORE: 3 Powerful Ways Music Is the Best Workout for Your Brain

As a matter of fact, 33% of the music we discover is because of TV shows and films.

According to the Stat Significant website, radio, music streaming, and satellite are still first, but barely, at 35%. Recommendations from friends and family hit third at 31%.

We now know which songs, and even decades of music, are used the most in film and television. And let me tell you, while I love most of these songs, it's definitely a "really???" kind of list.

Oh, and according to Stat Significant, the 1980s were the most popular decade, with literally zero shock factor. After all, it's the last decade of music with mass appeal.

Here's that decade rundown for you.

Stat Significant Stat Significant loading...

Now, drumroll, please.

TOP 10 SONGS USED IN FILM AND TELEVISION

Montell Jordan "This is How We Do It" = 52 (1995)

Salt-N-Pepa "Push It" = 50 (1986)

Etta James "At Last" = 49 (1960)

Coldplay "Fix You" = 42 (2005)

Mazzy Star "Fade Into You" = 41 (1993)

Earth, Wind and Fire "September" = 39 (1978)

Chumbawamba "Tubthumping" = 39 (1997)

Katrina and the Waves "Walking on Sunshine" = 38 (1985)

Marvin Gaye "Let's Get It On" = 38 (1973)

Rupert Holmes "Escape (The Pina Colada Song)" = 36 (1979)

LEARN MORE: Top 20 Movies That Make Grown Men Cry

What I do like about this list is that it's cross-generational. I wonder what decade will eventually take over the 80s?

The 10 Best Movies of the Last 10 Years (2015-2024) Our film critic picks the ten best films of the last ten years.