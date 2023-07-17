Tori Spelling ‘Jealous’ Mom Candy Is ‘Spoiling’ Reality TV Star Josh Flagg as Money Is Tight Following Dean Split

Tori Spelling is reportedly upset that her mom Candy Spelling is spending time and money on reality star and real estate agent Josh Flagg.

According to Page Six, Tori, who recently split from estranged husband Dean McDermott, is furious Candy is "spoiling" Josh while she struggles financially following the breakup.

"Tori and Candy have long had a fraught mother-daughter relationship. But now, when Tori is feeling particularly vulnerable with money being tight and her relationship with Dean in limbo, she can’t help but be jealous of the attention Candy is paying to Josh," a supposed family friend told the tabloid.

The insider alleges Candy has been showering the Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star with "lavish gifts."

However, a separate source told the outlet that Josh funds his own way when the two vacation together.

Candy and Josh traveled abroad together to Vienna and Paris in June, and the pair documented their trip on social media.

"Josh is very successful and Candy travels with friends all the time, everyone pays their own way," the insider told Page Six.

In a since-deleted Instagram post shared on June 17, Dean announced he and Tori had called it quits.

According to reports, the True Tori star isn't ready to throw in the towel on her marriage quite yet, telling friends their split is only "temporary."

Tori and Dean tied the knot in 2006.

They share five children together: Liam Aaron, 16, Stella Doreen, 15, Hattie Margaret, 11, Finn Davey, 10, and Beau Dean, 6.