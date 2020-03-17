Vanessa Hudgens’ Insensitive Coronavirus Remarks Spark Outrage

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens is under fire for making some controversial coronavirus remarks.

The 31-year-old shared her thoughts on COVID-19 during an Instagram Live Monday (March 16), calling recommended practices like self-quarantine and social distancing "bulls--t" and insensitively saying deaths are "inevitable."

"Um, yeah, till July sounds like a bunch of bulls--t, I'm sorry," Hudgens said in the video. "It's a virus, I get it, I respect it, but at the same time, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible, but like... inevitable? I dunno, maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now."

The actress then posted a follow-up video saying her comments were "taken out of context."

"Some of my comments are being taken out of context," Hudgens said. "It's a crazy time. I'm at home in lockdown, and that's what I hope you guys are doing too. In full quarantine. And staying safe and sane. I don't take this situation lightly by any means. I am home. So stay inside, y'all."

Check out Hudgens' coronavirus remarks for yourself, below:

The former Disney star's comments come after celebrities such as Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju confirmed they've tested positive for the virus.

