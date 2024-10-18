Hotel Guests Reported Hearing ‘Violent Scream’ Prior to Liam Payne’s Death

New details have emerged in the death of Liam Payne.

One guest at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina is now claiming that they heard commotion as well as a "violent scream" prior to Payne's death.

The guest spoke to People, where they shared that heard "a lot of noise" coming from his room, including "a really loud, violent scream."

"I thought it was construction. I thought they were working on the room," the person said.

The guest went on to explain that he noise sounded like "heavy lifting" or "banging."

Afterwards, the person shared that they saw staff from the hotel "going in and out" of Payne's room, where "more noise" was made around 4:30 p.m.

Police were eventually called to the scene and arrived after 5 p.m. and Payne was said to have died shortly after.

After the scream was heard, the guest then "heard sirens," however, they did not think much about it at the time. It wasn't until they saw the "whole street was full of cop cars" did they think something bad happened.

The guest's revelation comes after it was reported that Pablo Policicchio, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry revealed that Payne "jumped from the balcony" at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel.

READ MORE: Celebrities React to Liam Payne's Death

Another report shared that Payne was allegedly intoxicated and believed to be under the influence of drugs. However, no substances have been confirmed as of now.

People repost that Payne died from the fall and the injuries it caused, including "a fracture at the base of the skull" following the fall. He was 31-years-old at the time of his death.

Payne is survived by his son, Bear.