A woman on TikTok went viral with her story about how, when she was a teenager, she discovered her boyfriend of three months only had one leg.

"If you ever thought that you were blissfully unaware, let me tell you about the time I dated a guy for three months before finding out he didn’t have a leg," the woman began.

"I was 17. Met this boy at the rodeo. I saw him across the way, and I said, 'That is a tall, tall gorgeous man, and I need to have him.' So we exchanged numbers. By three weeks later, we were in love," she continued.

The woman shared that her boyfriend, who she did not name, "were inseparable" during those months. "We saw each other, like, every day. We spent every waking moment together," she explained.

In hindsight, however, she recalled that he always wore long pants, limped when he walked and wouldn't even allow her to come see him play basketball.

It wasn't until three months into their relationship when she closely examined a photo of them together that she noticed something was off.

"The more I stared at it, the more I was like, 'I think I’m being bamboozled.' So I took this picture to my friends, and I said, 'Guys, I think my boyfriend might only have one leg,'" she shared.

Eventually she confronted her boyfriend, who confessed to hiding it from her and explained that he had polio, which is a rare, life-threatening disease caused by the poliovirus, according to the CDC.

"I was like, 'Listen, I suspected this for a couple of weeks now, and you made it real weird by not telling me ... You hid it for three months?' I’m that dumb and unaware," she continued.

Ultimately, the couple dated for six more months before breaking up.

"We were very in love, and then I went to college and ruined it," the woman concluded.

Watch her video below:

In the comments section, the viral clip sparked TikTok users to share their own bizarre dating revelations.

"Married a man before I realized he was missing a thumb…. Never asked about it until I got pregnant, I needed answers then," one person commented.

"I dated a guy for 3 months before realizing he had a baby hand. HOW?" another shared.

"I now feel less bad. I went through an entire night not realizing a girl had one arm, hugged me and everything," someone else wrote.