Hungry Wedding Guest Kicked Out After Asking Bride If She Could Leave to Get McDonald’s

A woman was booted from her friend's wedding reception after she asked if she could run to get some McDonald's instead of paying for dinner.

On Reddit, the woman explained that before the wedding she asked her friend if there would be any "guest fees." She was told she wouldn't have to pay "anything." However, on the day of the wedding, it turned out that wasn't the case.

"Everything went well until the reception (dinner time). To my shock, I was presented with a wedding menu that had prices on it. (For example: Steak ---- $50) Everything was ridiculously expensive, including the vegetarian options," she wrote via Reddit.

The woman wanted to confront the bride as she had "lied" to her, but since it was her wedding day, she didn't want to embarrass her "in front of everyone."

"However, the only other option was to simply not eat, as I didn't bring enough money for both a meal and a ride back. But this was completely unfavorable as I had skipped my lunch to 'save space' for the wedding meal and was pretty hungry," she continued, recalling she remembered seeing a McDonald's "about five minutes away from the hotel."

"As tactfully as I could, I asked the bride if I could make a quick stop at McDonald's as I didn't bring enough money for the reception meal. I said that I'd be back in time for the gift ceremony and cake. I thought she'd agree, but to my horror ... she got really upset. She said that she put in so much effort to get this 'Michelin-star restaurant service' yet I still wasn't happy. That I was trying to bring her down by saying that I'd rather eat McDonald's," the woman continued.

She tried to reason with her friend, letting her know that she simply didn't have any "cash" to pay for the dinner, but the bride scoffed: "Who's fault is that?"

"Although I was trying to keep in my anger, those words really pissed me off, so I told her 'You were the one who lied that I didn't need to pay anything!' Getting angry as well, she replied: 'What I meant was there is no attendance fee! You literally assumed that you'd get a free five-course dinner. Wow, you're cheaper than I thought!' With a glare, she asked me to leave her wedding. I did, [dumbstruck] and rather hurt," the woman revealed.

She noted that on the way home from the wedding she "grabbed a Bic Mac" and then explained the situation to her boyfriend, who surprisingly sided with the bride.

"My other friends agree as well, saying that it was not tactful of me for doing that at the wedding ... and although she lied, I should have just brushed it off instead of dampening her happy spirits. After hearing their opinions, I felt quite guilty and embarrassed," she shared.

Users rallied behind the woman in the comments section, with many sharing they've never heard of someone charging for dinner at a wedding.

"I've never been to a wedding where the guests pay for their meal," one person wrote.

"I've known about events like birthday or wedding dinners that everyone knows is a paid event in advance, like at a restaurant. But never one that charges people at the door by surprise. What did other guests think, I wonder?" another commented.

"As a wedding planner I honestly have no idea how this type of service would be accomplished without the guests knowing they would receive a bill at the end of their meal. I have never heard of this. Also, $50 pp for a prix fixe wedding menu is incredibly cheap without Michelin Star quality. There’s no shot this was an actual rated facility," someone else shared.