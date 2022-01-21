Transportation Security Administration screeners have undoubtedly witnessed plenty of naughty passengers attempt to board their flights with water bottles, full-sized shampoos and the occasional penknife. But what about the more unusual would-be contraband?

The TSA has released its list of wildest confiscated items for 2021, and boy did last year take the cake.

"From bear spray to meth-rritos, our officers found some truly unusual items," the TSA tweeted, revealing in a video montage the most bizarre 10 items they confiscated last year.

"They worked hard to keep travelers safe as they returned to the skies," TSA added in their tweet.

TSA is keeping us safe indeed. From wacky to weird, the items on this bizarre no-no list will leave you asking: "Who thought they could travel with that?"

Here are the top 10 TSA catches (a.k.a. weirdest confiscated items) for 2021:

Chainsaw — Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (New Orleans, La.)

Wine holder (shaped like a firearm) — Sacramento International Airport (Sacramento, Calif.)

Fireworks — Syracuse Hancock International Airport (Syracuse, New York)

Machete — Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (Arlington, Va.)

Bear spray — Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (Okaloosa County, Fla.)

Cleaver — Harrisburg International Airport (Harrisburg, Pa.)

Firearm buckle — Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Meth burrito — Houston William P. Hobby International Airport (Houston, Texas)

Pistol — Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark, New Jersey)

Bullets in deodorant — Atlantic City International Airport (Atlantic City, New Jersey)

As many begin to plan their upcoming Valentine's Day, spring break and summer travel, it's important to remember to pack strategically. Simple tricks like consolidating liquids into smaller, travel-sized containers and storing them together can save you time in lengthy security lines.

Want another pro tip? Keeping all of your essential documents in one place and within easy reach will also save you a headache. (We recommend using folder or large pouch that can be stored in your carry-on.)

Most importantly, try to have a good attitude when at the airport. In addition to confiscating certain items, the TSA has "zero tolerance for the unruly behaviors, especially those involving physical assault occurring aboard aircraft."