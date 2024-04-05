Did You Know the ‘i’ in iPhone and Other Apple Products Stands for Five Things?

I have an iPhone and an iPad. I had an iPod once upon a time, too. Around half the population with a smartphone in the United States uses an iPhone according to Statista. I'm not surprised at all and thought it would be more actually.

Anyway, have you ever wondered what the 'i' stands for in all of the Apple products? I assumed it meant "intelligent" and have never thought much more about it. I mean we're talking about smart products, right?

It all started in 1998 with the iMac according to the Digital Trends website. Apple was near bankruptcy and then Steve Jobs returned to the company in 1997. A year later in 1998, the iMac computer saved the day. According to Digital Trends, that's when the "i" was born to stand for "internet."

iMac comes from the marriage of the excitement of the internet with the simplicity of the Macintosh. Even though this is a full-blooded Macintosh, we are targeting this for the number one use that consumers tell us they want a computer for, which is to get on the internet — simply and fast.

However, that famous "i" has always meant more than that, especially now that the internet is no big deal. After the iMac, there was the iBook then the iPod. Then finally the iPhone where a phone that could connect to the internet was born and changed everything.

According to Digital Trends, that famous lowercase "i" that's attached to almost all Apple products has always stood for “individual,” “instruct,” “inform,” and “inspire" as well as "internet" and truly makes that famous "i" timeless.

