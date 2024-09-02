Wife Accuses Husband of Greed After He Expresses Concerns About Being Included in Her Parents’ Will

A woman has accused her husband of being "greedy" after he expressed concerns over her parents' will.

The man explained in his Reddit post that his in-laws are very successful and that he and his wife are the primary caretakers of them after their recent health issues.

"I know how this sounds but please bear with me. My in laws were very successful. They put all their kids through college, paid for all our weddings, and bought houses and first cars for all their kids and grandkids. My (29 F) wife (34F) is very close to her parents. I love them dearly as well and since they were getting older around the time we were ready to fully settle down they (at our request) had a house built for us on a section of their estate instead of just buying one. They live on about 150 acres so we are spaced apart but less than a minute drive in an emergency," he wrote.

"My wife and I are the primary caretakers of my in laws. Most things we’ve hired people for (cooking cleaning lawn care) but we like to do the actual care taking ourselves. My FIL had a health scare about 6 months ago and when the dust had settled finally (week or so ago) I asked my wife about her parents will. The house is in our name but the property it sits on belongs to her parents. I’ve been concerned that if something happened to her parents we could potentially lose our house. Death brings out the worst in people and debt collectors can be ruthless. We have a will and trust set up but I don’t know much about the intricate details of that stuff so I honestly didn’t know if something could happen to our house and leave us homeless," the man continued.

He then shared that he asked his wife about the estate planning of her parents, which made her upset. She called him "greedy."

"I asked if she knew if her parents had any recent estate planning done and she got upset and asked why. I let her know of my concerns regarding our house in the event of both her parents passing and she got very angry. She accused me of being greedy and only caring about money. I was confused because I didn’t mention money or anything, just our own house and what would happen to it. She told me she didn’t want to speak to me about it and left it at that," he said.

"I think my wife still might be feeling sensitive from her fathers scare (which is completely normal and I don’t expect her to not be feeling shaky about it) but I’m not sure if maybe I stepped out of line or not. Yes her parents paid for it and did all the work but the house is ours and in our name so I didn’t see an issue with questioning if it’d be safe or not. I feel bad about upsetting my wife but I genuinely don’t know who’s in the wrong or if anyone is," the man concluded.

Users in the comments section sounded off, with many of them saying that the man was wrong.

"YTA for suggesting that you have a specific right to be named in the will. I would also be bothered if my partner asked something similar regarding my parents," one person said.

"It’s not your own house. It’s the free house your in-laws had built for their daughter on their own property," added another person.

"Your wife's reaction suggests this is a sensitive topic, likely because her parents' mortality is on her mind after her father's health scare. Bringing up the will now comes across as insensitive and self-serving," said a different Reddit user.