Wife Forbids Husband From Being in Delivery Room When His Sister Gives Birth: ‘Inappropriate’

A man is at odds with his wife after his sister requested he "be in the delivery room with her when she gives birth."

"I was surprised with the request and asked about her husband, and she said she and her husband are going through some issues. She also said her husband freaks out a lot and she wasn’t sure he could handle this. I then asked about our mom, and she said she didn’t want to put any more burden on our mom," the brother wrote on Reddit.

He wanted to make sure his sister was sure about her choice, and she stated that he was "always her first choice, because growing up, she always felt safe and protected with me and knew nothing could go wrong."

"She said she would be completely stress free if I was in the room with her. I know pregnancy can be daunting and I told my sister sure, but I wanted to speak to my wife about it. My sister thanked me a lot," the man continued.

When he told his wife, she was "shocked" by his sister's request, saying: "It was completely inappropriate and she’s never once in her life heard of a brother being in the sister’s delivery room."

"I told my wife there’s nothing inappropriate about it, and my sister is just going through a hard time. Ultimately, all we want is a smooth pregnancy with no complications, and that can happen in a stress free environment. My wife and I spoke about it some more and I was getting exasperated. I finally told my wife she cannot forbid me from being there for my family," the frustrated man concluded his post.

Redditors backed the man in the comments, with many applauding him for being there for his sister during a tough time in her life.

"I can see why your wife might think it a bit weird but sounds like you are just someone your sister can trust. Maybe have your sister talk to your wife about it so she can ease her mind," one person wrote.

"It's his sister and she's giving birth. If that's what his wife is insecure about, she needs some serious therapy," another user commented.

"Holding your sister's hand while going through a painful and terrifying experience is pretty much the definition of a good brother. Your wife should be so lucky to have a sibling willing to do this and be grateful she has a husband who takes care of his family," a third person chimed in.