Wife Makes Husband Decide Between Being Stay at Home Dad or Divorce, He Responds to Her Reddit Story

If your partner was playing video games all day while you worked full time to support the family and took care of your child, what would you do? A woman sought out advice from Reddit to see if she was too harsh in asking him for a divorce or for him to be a stay at home father for the time being.

The unidentified wife explained that her 37-year-old husband previously supported their family with a full time job while she stayed at home to take care of their 2-year-old daughter and household duties. He lost his job and explained that he felt exhausted and "wasn't eager to do anything." She agreed to go back to full-time work while he could rest and drop off/pick up their daughter at daycare. He said no, he needed time to be completely free. She was "furious" because she would either take care of their daughter, house and work full time or their family would face "significant financial pressure."

She ended up doing it all for a month while he "hung out with his friends and played PS5." Shortly after, she reached her limit and "told him he had to choose between being a househusband or divorce. He chose the first, but it felt forced."

After the initial post, almost the entire comments section believed that she was in the right. She updated the forum and said that she would show him this post and see if they can have an actual sit down conversation with one another. In a follow-up shortly after, she indeed showed her husband the post and admitted that her initial ultimatum was an "impulsive reaction." He was shocked that she shared family matters online and missed the days when they traveled before their daughter was born. She requested that he pick up their daughter and do minor housework and told his wife "not to worry."

"I thought this was the end of it. Then, the next day, I came home from work to find his mother there," she wrote. "I was shocked because he hadn't told me anything. She started picking up our daughter and doing the housework. This is driving me crazy because I have never gotten along with her well, and my husband knows this. I feel like he asked her to come so he could continue being childish, disregarding how I feel."

She shared that they previously promised that she would never live with them as they both had problems with her. Because of his action and lack of communication with her, she began considering divorce.

He ended up responding to her initial post on Reddit. The husband shared that "life after having a baby feels suffocating." He mentioned that as a couple, they considered being child-free but met a couple on a cruise whose "happiness convinced me this could be our future." He added that his mother wanted a grandchild and at the time, he "didn't think much of it and felt it wasn't a big deal." According to him, his life became all about work and baby duties "with no more traveling or other interesting stuff."

"I was pretty upset and asked my mother to help with the housework so my wife would be relieved and, to be honest, to call her bluff," he added. "She's not happy, of course, and neither am I. We've barely talked since then, kind of a cold fight. These days, I've caught her several times watching her phone for a long time and sometimes crying."

He ended his post with mentioning to his wife that he is ready to talk at any time. She responded one last time to hi m and explained that she "didn't talk to you these days because I wanted to see if you would send your mother home and talk."

"I update now because, as you said in the post, I see you and want everyone, especially those who told me you might have been depressed, to see you. I can't believe you'd rather defend yourself in a post than talk to me face to face. If that's how it is, let's do this," she concluded.