Woman Annoyed as Boyfriend Attempts to Order for Her at Restaurant

A woman on Reddit is sharing how a date went wrong after her boyfriend tried to order for her while they were at a restaurant.

The woman prefaces her post by saying that they had a whole evening planned together and were supposed to go to dinner and then a movie.

"Me (20F) and my boyfriend (20M) went to get dinner the other day before heading to the movies.," she beings.

However, trouble came when the boyfriend kept asking her about her order and trying to order for her while they were at dinner.

"As I was ordering in line he kept asking me in front of the workers if I had gotten everything I wanted. He kept saying 'why didn’t you get guac , corn etc.' I was getting annoyed but tried to continue ordering. As we got out of the restaurant he commented about how the worker had put too much cheese on my bowl. I replied and said I agree and that it was a lot. He responded by saying 'you really should learn to speak up for yourself you know,'" she said.

"This comment set me off and i told him that I was annoyed because he kept trying to look over my order when I was perfectly capable and that I didn’t appreciate his comments. He proceeded to tell me that I had no reason to be upset and that I was '100 percent wrong in this situation' things got heated and he said that he did not want to go to the movie anymore and he pulled into the parking lot to cancel the tickets," the woman continued.

She eventually went home, but has not heard from her boyfriend since the incident.

"I started to cry because I was very overwhelmed and he told me that I was being over dramatic and that there was no reason to cry. I went home after this and he hasn’t attempted to reach out. I feel really confused and I don’t know if I’m being manipulated or if I’m at fault here," she concludes.

People in the comments section of the post agreed that the woman was not wrong in this situation.

"He should respect your choices. If you’re comfortable with your order, that’s what matters. His reaction seems over the top," said one person.

"NTA, but you really have to work on your conflict resolution skills," someone else advised.

"He should've respected your independence, not criticized your ordering skills," added another Reddit user.

"Your feelings matter. You aren't wrong for wanting to order your own food," a separate comment read.