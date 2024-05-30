Woman Hurt Boyfriend of Five Years Only Jokes About Marrying Her Despite Sharing 2-Year-Old Child

A woman was given some tough love online after she shared her boyfriend of five years has yet to propose.

"We have an almost 2-year-old and live together. He always toys with my idea of wanting to get married by saying 'Yeah, I do want to marry you,' but it just ends at that. I’m not going to lie, it hurts when I see people I know getting engaged," the woman wrote on Reddit.

She explained that she doesn't even want a "fancy party." She just wants to get married.

"Yesterday I saw another person I know get engaged in a similar situation (has a child, lives together) and it just completely ruined my mood (happy for them but sad for myself). I just hate the sound of saying 'my boyfriend' when we are both adults," the woman recalled.

Since seeing her friend recently get engaged, she admitted that she has been "acting cold" toward her boyfriend.

Users in the comments urged her to talk to her boyfriend about the situation.

"I do think you need to face some harsh realities. Sis, he doesn’t want to marry you. I’m sorry, I know this sounds cold, but the simple truth of the matter is if he wanted to, he would have done it already. Five years is MORE than enough time to know if you’re with the right person. It’s well within your rights to decide if this is a deal breaker for you," one person wrote.

"You propose to him. If he says no, end it," another advised.

"You're a grown woman and a mom… it's fair to ask/demand a timeline and a hard 'yes' or 'no' as to if this is ever going to happen. You have to be prepared for the answer but it seems like you're at a point in life where you need to take ownership of this," someone else commented.