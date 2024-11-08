Woman Confused by Aunt’s Reaction After Not Inviting Her to Dad’s ‘Funeral’

A woman on Reddit revealed why she didn't invite her aunt to her dad's "funeral."

"My dad passed away in October, and he didn't want a funeral. There was no service and he was taken off to be cremated and that was that. We decided that we'd have a 'gathering' with some family and friends a few days after he was cremated, mainly so my mom could see everyone without them all individually stopping by her house," she began.

The woman explained her aunt and her dad had not seen each other in two years before he passed away.

"My dad's sister who he kept in touch with via phone/text, she lives about 45 minutes away [by] plane. My dad was sick for about a year before he passed and she saw him once for 20 minutes while she was in the country for another reason," she shared.

"I kept her updated on how dad was, however, she never texted or called to ask. It was always down to me, and the month before he passed I was so busy at the hospital I didn't update her much and she never texted to check in," the woman continued.

After her dad died, she and her mom both tried to reach out to the aunt, but she was unresponsive.

"In the days after my dad passed both my mom and I reached out to check in with my aunt but couldn't get through and got no response to texts. She eventually voice-noted my mom back to say she was far too upset about my dad to talk on the phone. So we left it that my uncle (who happened to be over visiting her that week) would mention to her about the gathering, with us having no expectation for her to come over since it was only an hour and a cup of coffee," the woman continued.

"We didn't hear from her in the weeks following the gathering despite me texting her to check if she was OK and calling, I even told her I was pregnant in one of my texts and got no response. Eventually she responded to my mom to say how much worse we had made her grief by not inviting her to my dad's funeral. We went back to explain he didn't have a funeral as there was no service, and that we only had a cup of coffee/chat for an hour, and also that we had tried to get in contact but she was too upset to talk. Now I can't get through to her and haven't spoke to her in over a month," she concluded.

In the comments section, one user agreed the woman did the right thing and can't be blamed for her aunt's poor reaction.

"Your dad died. You are dealing with a huge loss yourself and you don't deserve this kind of guilt trip," they wrote.

"You reached out multiple times. She didn't answer your calls and didn't respond to your messages. You trusted your uncle to let her know about the gathering, so you even WERE thinking she might possibly want to know about it. You don't deserve this guilt trip. If your uncle didn't tell her that's on him. And the fact that she's still calling it your dad's 'funeral' means she doesn't understand," the user added.