Woman Declines Friend’s Wedding Invitation Due to Difficult Pregnancy

A woman on Reddit is sharing why she is not going to her friend's wedding.

"So I (26f) have been close friends with this girl Ivy (28f) for about 4/5 years. We worked together at a bar where I eventually became her manager. I used to do everything for her. She didn't have a lot of money when we met bc she was divorcing her 1st husband and just moved into an apartment with her young daughter. When holidays rolled around, I would do things like buy decor for their apartment and get her babygirl lots of presents. I would lend her gas money, buy them meals, pay her tabs, everything. I didn't expect anything in return and I didn't keep score," the woman's post begins.

"After a year of being in an abusive relationship, I finally met someone and I quickly moved in with him about 2 hours away after 7/8 months of dating. At the time I was living in my moms house with her, my brother, and her husband who tried to rape me the year before. I was desperate to leave my situation and it all worked out. We sadly had a miscarriage after about 8 months of dating and it broke us. I am still with the guy, we just bought a house, live on a decently large acreage, have a farm, and we are expecting a son next month," she continued.

The woman shares that the two had a strained relationship after she moved despite the woman inviting her to come visit.

"Ivy pretty much cut me off as soon as I moved. I was constantly inviting her to visit and I would make an effort to see her when I visited home. Before I moved, I saw her go through 2 relationships and she got engaged both times. One of which was already engaged to another woman and Ivy knew about it. Shortly after I moved, Ivy got pregnant after a one night stand. The father wanted nothing to do with them and signed over rights. I knew this hurt so I checked on her, kept in touch, was there when she needed support. She got engaged while pregnant to one guy, then another about 2 months after she had her baby. Of course her and that last guy broke up," she shared.

"She beings dating a new guy, Matt, right after christmas while her baby is about 6 months old. They announce their engagement in March. In Feb, I had told her I was pregnant and had been pregnant since before christmas. They moved in together (with their 5 kids total from past marriages/relationships) in March. At the end of May, Ivy tells me their wedding is on August 17th and even though thats my birthday she would like me to be there. Between all this time, she hasn't checked in on me, asked how the pregnancy is going, nothing," the woman furthered.

The woman then shared that she will not be going to the wedding for various reasons, including her "high risk" pregnancy.

"I was honest about it. No, I likely will not come. I do not want to spend my birthday 8.5 months pregnant outside for hours (in south texas heat!), dressed up, 3 hours away, watching everyone around me get drunk. Plus I am high risk, which she knows, and am supposed to be taking it easy. She texts me nonstop about the wedding but nothing else. She knows I am having a rough pregnancy and hasn't checked in once. And, honestly, I have been pregnant longer than she has been in this relationship and after seeing her get engaged so many times over the years, I am truly just not super supportive of it. I know her wedding isn't about me, but really? On my birthday? We've been friends for years, I know that day holds no significance to her either. But whatever. She has been upset about me not wanting to go and says she would do it for me. I needed my friend when I found out I was having complications so bad that I am having 2 appointments a week, especially after losing a child just 2.5 years ago, but instead all I got was wedding talk," she revealed before asking if she was wrong in this situation.

READ MORE: Boyfriend Accuses Woman of 'Inviting' Herself to Cousin's Wedding

People in the comments section of the post were divided over who was wrong in this situation.

"YTA and don’t sound like a very good friend," one person said.

"Sorry to say that, but imo you both seem childish and toxic," added another person.

"Anyone with common sense would understand," commented someone else.

"Focus on your health and your baby's health," advised a Reddit user.