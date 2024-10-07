Woman Demands ‘Hot’ Friend Not Wear Makeup Around Husband Who ‘Fantasizes’ About Her

A woman on Reddit says her friend demanded she dress down and not wear makeup in front of her husband since he admitted he has a crush and "fantasizes" about her.

"This already makes me feel very awkward, but now she has asked if I can stop wearing makeup and wear baggy clothes around him," the woman began.

Recently she, her friend, her friend's husband and other people went out to dinner at an "expensive restaurant."

Her friend immediately texted her after the dinner scolding her for "looking hot" after she requested she not "wear makeup" around her husband.

"She’s my friend and I want to do the right thing, but there’s nothing I could wear that is baggy that would have suited the restaurant we were in (Michelin star). My style is very conservative and I was wearing a very average dress with heels," the frustrated woman recalled.

Now she's wondering how to proceed with her friend since she believes the other woman's requests have been "unreasonable."

In the comments section, users rallied behind the woman with several people offering her advice on how to proceed with her friend.

"For one thing, I don't think it's possible to dress appropriately for a nice restaurant without looking 'hot' to someone who already finds you attractive. And more generally, as long as you're not hitting on the husband, or intentionally dressing provocatively to catch his attention (which it sounds like you're not), then this is a her problem, not a you problem. Here's another point: why on earth did she tell you that her husband has the hots for you? Completely inappropriate, this is something to be handled within the marriage," one person wrote.

"Here's what you write to her: 'Fixing your marriage is not my problem. Please seek marriage counseling instead of policing my clothes,'" another suggested.

"So she's told you in detail that her husband has nasty fantasies about you, and it's your job to fix it. This is either a person lost in the sauce of gaslighting or a straight up victim blamer. Either way, not being a good friend but one is salvageable if she escapes the relationship," someone else chimed in.