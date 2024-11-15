Woman Demands ‘Sneaky’ Niece Pay Her Back After Stealing Expensive Perfume, Selling It to Friends

A woman on Reddit is raging after finding out her teenage niece had been sneaking into her home, stealing her perfumes and selling them to friends for a profit.

"I have a perfume collection that I started when I was a teenager slinging burritos as my first job. I have over 400 bottles at this point, I take great pride in my collection, and I use it," the aunt began.

"What I have a HUGE ... issue with is my 17-year-old niece coming into my home under the guise of walking my dog, decanting bottles on her own and SELLING THE SAMPLES to her little friends. She thinks that because I have so many bottles, I wouldn’t notice some missing or getting massive dents in them. Well, little miss entrepreneur failed to realize that her 'private' Instagram wasn’t 'friends only' or whatever, and I saw each and every f---ing story with each price and sample she had," the woman continued.

"Thankfully she mostly picked the 'TikTok famous' perfumes like Bianco Latte and Escapade Gourmand and didn’t go for the most rare, niche perfumes. She did snatch an entire 2.5 oz bottle of Baccarat Rouge, though, which runs $300+ at most retailers, as well as full bottles of perfumes you can get at Sephora, like Marc Jacobs Daisy, Burberry Her Elixir, Flowerbomb, etc.," she lamented.

After catching her thieving niece in the act, she "got a pretty good estimate based on cost per ounce," and tallied up the money she was owed. Although it might be "petty," she "printed out the entire list of what she’d taken, price estimate, and handed it off to my sister [the teen's mom]."

"I said that I expect to be paid back, in full. And of course her f---ing sneaky little ass is never allowed in my home again. My sister got super pissy with me, going on about how my niece is just a kid, kids make mistakes, etc. I said yes, kids make mistakes, and this is a GREAT way for my niece to learn from hers," the woman shared, noting her sister is upset as the money her daughter saved up to buy a car now has to go toward paying her back.

"I don’t care. She is lucky that I have no interest in involving the police, small claims, or any of that," the frustrated aunt concluded.

Although she insists on handling the situation privately, people in the comments warned her the situation could lead to a bigger problem.

"She's 'just a kid' who created a successful business enterprise selling stolen property," one person wrote.

"Next person might not let her off so easily. She has to learn the lesson now so it sticks. She might get juvie, community service and be made to pay. And it won't permanently affect her future. She gets away with this and pulls a similar stunt with someone else in a year or so and she might end up in jail and with a record. You should be cruel to be kind," another commented.

"This is a great way to learn, you are so right! This is a character-building core memory if she has consequences," someone else chimed in.