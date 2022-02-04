Woman Dies After Being Strangled By Her Own Hair During Factory Job Interview

A woman has tragically died following a freak accident in which she was strangled during a job interview.

The Daily Mail reports 21-year-old Umida Nazarova was applying for a job at Svarmet factory in Borisov, Belarus when the unthinkable happened.

Nazarova was interviewing for the position of a shop assistant at the factory, which manufactures welding wire and electrodes, when she was strangled by her own hair.

She was being given a tour of the factory by employees when her long hair suddenly got caught in a machine. Her hair wrapped around her neck, reportedly tearing part of her scalp off in the process.

"Her throat was injured, according to the doctor. Her hair got wrapped around her neck and she was pulled into the mechanism," Nazarova's mother, Olga, told the Daily Mail.

Nazarova never regained consciousness and passed away 20 days later. She was seven weeks pregnant at the time.

"She wanted to become a mother," Olga said. "We wanted to celebrate her wedding, and collect a grandson or granddaughter from the hospital, not this. This is not what I wanted for my child."

Her father, Dmitry, criticized the factory for allegedly not adhering to safety protocols.

"They took two lives, she was seven weeks pregnant," he said. "They saw she had long hair, so why didn't they give her something to cover it?"

An investigation led by the Belarus Investigative Committee was launched to determine the exact circumstances that led to Nazarova's death.

"An employee, who was showing her how the equipment operates, paused to make a record in a register. When she turned her head, she saw the woman already lying on the floor unconscious, her hair was tangled in the machine," the investigation report confirmed.

A court found an "unnamed plant head" at fault for the tragedy. They were sentenced for "failure to fulfill her official duties due to dishonest and negligent attitude … causing the death of a person."

It's reported that the factory paid for Nazarova's funeral.