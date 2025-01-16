Woman Discovers Boyfriend Secretly Watches Gay NSFW Videos: ‘This Is Hurting Me’

A devastated woman on Reddit is unsure of how to proceed in her relationship after finding out her boyfriend of one year has been seeking satisfaction elsewhere by secretly watching gay adult films.

"And it has been ongoing. I lost my v-card to him and I do not want him to feel embarrassed but I feel so bad about myself when I am with him," the confused woman explained.

Though she wants to marry him eventually, their sexual chemistry hasn't always been on point.

"I am just worried that I am not what he wants even though he says I am," the woman wrote.

Even though she isn't sure how to address the issue with her boyfriend, she wants him to know "that this is hurting me."

In the comments section, one reader urged her to talk to a therapist, explaining that she deserves to be happy in her relationship.

"You are not the first woman this happened to. You are not wrong for being hurt. This is not a healthy relationship, which is difficult to see if you are in it, and if it's your first close relationship," the user wrote.

"I suggest you talk to a therapist to help you work through the pain and to assist you with finding the way forward. It'll give you the skills to communicate what you want to say in a clear, calm manner and give you a better understanding of what a healthy relationship looks like," they added.