Woman Disinvites Brother From Trip After Discovering He’s Secretly Dating Her ‘Toxic’ Ex

A woman disinvited her brother from their annual family trip after she found out he has been secretly dating her ex.

"My family takes an annual trip, and for years now, we alternate who pays. This year is my year. I dated a guy for 2 years, and let's just say he was incredibly toxic and I'm in a much better mental state because he was out of my life," the woman shared on Reddit.

"My brother is gay and has been in a relationship for 6 months, but hadn't introduced his boyfriend to us, this is odd because we'd met his previous boyfriends. As the weeks and months went on, I started to ask constantly why I couldn't meet his boyfriend. I started to worry it was some insane age gap between them or something," she continued her Reddit post.

After snooping through her brother's phone one day, however, she discovered photos of him with her ex.

"I was confused why'd he have pics of my ex smiling, then it hit me. I thought my ex was straight so I needed confirmation. I unblocked him on Instagram to see tons of pictures of him and my brother clearly in a relationship," she revealed.

After seeing the photos of them together, she decided to confront her brother.

"He said, 'I'm sorry, this is why I didn't want to tell you. I didn't intentionally try to date him, he started hanging out with a friend of mine and it went from there. I really care about him, and you know he's hot,'" she recalled.

Since she is paying for the family trip, she disinvited her brother. However, she shared that she's surprised her family thinks she's "wrong" for doing so.

In the comments section, Reddit users supported the woman's decision, and many slammed her brother for dating her ex.

"Don't date your siblings ex's is like rule #1," one person wrote.

"Surely the list of people you have dated is not so long that (without them) he’d be left with no viable options among the remaining males on the planet. He chose to voluntarily begin a relationship with someone who he knew had been poison to your life. (Relationships don’t start by accident.) Also - your brother was going to allow you to pay for his partner knowing that you’d be paying for vacation for your toxic ex. With family like that, who needs enemies?" another commented.

"Her brother is quite suspect. I'd have nothing to do with him," someone else shared.