Woman Divorcing Husband After Finding Out He Tells People Her Sister Is His Wife

A woman on Reddit is divorcing her husband after she discovered he's in love with her sister and has been living a double life online.

On Reddit, she explained her gamer husband hasn't changed the passwords on his devices since they started dating. While he was sleeping, she decided to investigate his accounts and rummage through his messages.

"I was shocked with what I saw," the anonymous woman wrote via Reddit.

"My husband is in love or at least has a crush on my sister," she continued. The first red flag she noticed was his fascination with and concern for her sister's recent weight gain.

"I'm not the only one he's complaining to about her weight gain. His best friend knows EVERYTHING. He actually sends him pictures of my sister and openly admits that he uses these pictures to pleasure himself some nights," the woman shared.

"One of the pictures he masturbates to is from her Facebook — WITH MY TODDLER NEPHEW KISSING HER CHEEK," she continued, adding "he has also taken pictures of her on our vacations — in a bikini. Some of them he has just cropped me out of."

While snooping through his messages, she noticed something else bizarre about her husband's communications with his gaming friends: "He pretends that my sister and her children are his family."

"He proudly brags about having her. His profile picture is of her, her children, and him from a Christmas party," she explained, clarifying she doesn't blame her sister at all for her husband's betrayal.

Ironically, she and her husband recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary together in Paris, and he tells her every day that he loves her. But she doesn't believe him.

"I'm divorcing my husband," she wrote.

"I have yet to tell him what I've read and seen ... I'm not ashamed that I have snooped around his private matters, and I'm not gonna wait and listen to excuses. This is beyond creepy and beyond salvation. It's so over," the woman continued.

In a later update to her post, the woman shared she spoke to her mother about her marriage and has already left her husband, who apologized and told her "he was disgusted with himself."

Once he realized there was no coming back from his behavior, he told his wife that her sister was his "escape" from reality, and claimed he would never have "acted on his fantasies."

"He's posing as a richer man, more successful with a beautiful wife and beautiful children and his [gamer] friends who admire him," she wrote, explaining "it gives him the rush he needs to cope with reality."

After their split, the man "begged" her to not tell her sister — "and especially not her husband" — and promised to never "bother" her again.

"I'm in survival mode [right now]. Tears will come when everything settles, and divorce is a fact, not just a reaction! Thank you all for the support ... life goes on!" the woman concluded her story.

In the comments section, Reddit users were supportive of her decision.

"Sounds like you have a clear head, and you're still good with your sister and family. Best wishes. You are going to be okay," one user wrote.

"Good for you! Please get evidence and screenshots/photos of the weird posts and behavior before he can delete it. That may be good to have for your divorce proceedings," another warned.

"Wow. Best of luck to everyone except your husband," someone else commented.