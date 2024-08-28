Woman Frustrated Dad Gave Sister Money for Wedding but Not Her: ‘Unfair’

A woman is frustrated that her dad gave her sister money for her wedding, but gave her nothing for hers.

"My sister got married two years before I did. Originally, my father told her willingly that he would give her $5,000 for her wedding as a gift. She budgeted with that figure in mind," the woman began on Reddit.

Even after her sister's wedding rolled around, their dad still hadn't given any of the promised money, which led to her sister having to "awkwardly yet somewhat angrily ask for the money he promised."

"He ended up only giving her $2,500 and she gave up trying to get the rest out of him. This cost her her honeymoon, sadly, as they had a very traditional wedding complete with traditional wedding expenses," she continued.

Meanwhile, the woman herself got married at a courthouse, with "no dress, and no traditional wedding things/expenses."

"The thing is, my dad has never offered me any money for my wedding like he did my sister," she recalled, admitting she isn't owed the money, but that the situation "definitely feels sad and 'unfair.'"

"Not trying to be greedy, but even $2,500 would make a huge difference for us in our lives," she concluded.

Users sympathized with the woman in the comments, with many offering words of encouragement.

"I am really glad you can recognize how painful this is without bullying yourself not to feel your feelings. Two things can be true: you can know your parents can do whatever they want with their money and you have no right to it AND it is incredibly hurtful not to feel as supported or valued as a sibling," one person wrote.

"Your sister had to beg for what was promised. Not exactly a surprise that he is not willingly handing over any money to you," another chimed in.

"You can know that you’re not owed any money and still feel hurt that it wasn’t offered. Seems contradictory but it’s not. Two things can be true at the same time. I think it’s very understandable that you’d want the same gesture that was made to your sister. Regardless of what you know about your father and the outcome of that situation. Hope you’re able to let it go sooner rather than later," someone else commented.