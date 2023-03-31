Reddit Backs Woman With ‘Rare Cancer’ Whose Boyfriend Demands She Prep His Meals

A woman is astounded that her boyfriend asked her to meal prep for him after she completes her chemotherapy treatment. Reddit is backing her and urging her to leave.

The woman explained her situation, revealing that she has a rare form of cancer called Synovial sarcoma and goes for chemotherapy treatments "five days a week, every three weeks."

Her appointments last eight to 10 hours and are taxing on her body, where often she feels nauseous and fatigued.

"My boyfriend (24M) asked me the night before my next chemo cycle if I would meal prep his meals for him," she wrote in her post.

"I was hesitant and didn't want to flat out just say no because he is very sensitive and starts arguments often," she explained.

The woman says she offered to meal prep for him the following week when she knew she would be feeling better. However, he wouldn't take no for an answer.

"He was insistent and kept asking if I could 'just try,'" she wrote.

"I started to become agitated because if I'm being honest, I want to feel coddled and taken care of during this time in my life, not pushed to do chores," she said, adding, "It's not as if he was asking for a single meal, he wanted his entire week's worth of food made by me after being in the hospital for 10 hours."

The woman noted that her boyfriend works the morning shift and is usually home by early afternoon, where he would have time to meal prep for himself; however, he is reminding her that acts of service are his love language.

"It's not as if I never do anything for him," she explained. "Whenever he is at my place, I offer any food I have on hand, will cook meals or make a sandwich depending on the day. I rub and massage him when we are on the couch, ask about himself and his life, etc. (in other words, it's not like our entire lives are about me and my sickness). Also, I didn't straight out refuse to make his meals, I just offered to make them when I knew I would feel better."

The man continues to be furious and is sending her "angry texts," claiming their relationship is one-sided.

In the comments section, Reddit users tried to comfort the woman, with many urging her to leave the relationship.

"NTA. Girl, run. You have cancer, and all he can think about is himself," one Redditor wrote.

"It takes way too much energy to fight with a man while you're in the fight of your life. No man is worth that!" another commented.

"He needs to take the trash out one last time," someone else shared.