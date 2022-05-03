Woman Refuses to Be Bridesmaid in Sister’s Wedding to Cheating Ex

A sister is refusing to take part in her sibling's wedding ceremony as her sister is marrying her cheating ex.

The woman took to Reddit explaining her boyfriend cheated on her with her sister and now they want her to be a bridesmaid in their wedding, which she is refusing.

"I (24F) have a sister (28F) Lexi. Me and Lexi used to be really close and she was basically my best friend," the woman wrote via Reddit. "However, around 7 or 8 months ago I found out my boyfriend Jonah was cheating on me with her. And now they are getting married in August."

The woman hasn't spoken to her sister since she found out she had slept with her boyfriend, so she was shocked that Lexi had the audacity to ask her to be bridesmaid.

She told her sister it was "messed up" that she would even ask, and she just couldn't go through with being a part of the ceremony.

"She also told me that she had already bought the dress. Then said I would be letting her down and wasting the money she spent on the dress," the woman continued. "I said to her that just because she bought me a dress doesn’t mean I have to be in her wedding. She started crying and telling me how I was being insensitive and holding a grudge against her. I tried to tell her that I was sorry but she didn’t listen and hung up. I did feel bad."

The woman's parents sided with the sister and couldn't understand why the woman just won't let it go and move on.

"Yesterday I went to my parent's house for dinner. What I didn’t know is that Lexi had called them and told them what I said. So halfway through dinner, my mom says, ‘You know, Lexi and Jonah are happy together and they deserve to have the wedding they want,’" she wrote. "I looked up at her and said, ‘What?’ She says, ‘Lexi told me what happened and you should be her bridesmaid. It’s been so long since what happened you shouldn’t care anymore and Lexi deserve[s] to be happy.'"

The woman tried to explain to her family why she was upset and not willing to attend.

"I looked at her and said, ‘She can be happy but I'm not going to be in a wedding with my cheating ex boyfriend, and watch him marry my sister.' They looked at me like I had slapped them across the face. My dad stood up and said, ‘You are selfish and you will be in that wedding or you can leave and don’t bother coming back.'"

She left the dinner and hasn't spoken to her family since.

Reddit users flooded the comment section supporting the woman's decision not to attend the wedding.

"So, here's the deal. Just because she's your sister, it doesn't give her a free pass to cheat with your boyfriend. So she bought the dress. Her problem. She's marrying a cheater so karma will likely come around. You are the wronged one here. It's not even been a year," one person wrote.

"It may be hard to hear but you are better off without your parents and your sister in your life. They are all toxic," another commented.

Another person offered an alternative solution for the women, writing, "You wanna be pettier, make sure everyone in the family, and at the wedding, know how your ex cheated on you with your sister. Let everyone know how honorable and honest the soon to be married couple is."