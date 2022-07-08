A woman is being celebrated on Reddit after parting ways with a demanding and unreasonable boyfriend.

In a viral post on Reddit's AITA forum, the woman shared her boyfriend has severe allergies, which had been causing a variety of issues in their relationship, both emotional and physical.

In her post, the woman wrote she tried to be accommodating to the situation.

"I have had my carpets professionally cleaned five times, purchased all new bedding, purchased air filters, purchased a new couch for my living room, and most recently had hardwood floors put in to replace the carpeted rooms."

Since he was still living with his ex, it was impossible for her to stay over at his home.

However, the boyfriend's allergic reactions often caused his feet to swell, which would wake them both up in the middle of the night. Often the man would decide to take his swollen tootsies elsewhere.

"When his feet swell, it is in the middle of the night, he wakes me up, and he will then leave," she explained. "It's almost always dramatic and can take anywhere from five minutes to two hours before he decides he is going home."

The woman added that in one instance, while the man was having car issues, he had explicitly asked to stay at her house.

Although she had a meeting the following day, she agreed to pick him up, clarifying she wouldn't be able to take him home in the middle of the night should he have an allergic reaction.

When the couple went to bed that evening, the woman took Nyquil in hopes of sleeping throughout the night and feeling well-rested for her meeting.

"That night around 2 a.m. I woke up to him making loud noises, opening and shutting my windows and doors," she wrote. "I ignored it. He got louder and then told me his feet were swelling."

She continued: "I told him I would move my 9-year-old [who was asleep on the couch] to her room, and he could sleep on the couch. He said no. I told him he could sleep in my 9-year-old's room. He said no. He said he might sleep in my car. I fell back asleep. I did not offer to drive him home."

In the morning, the woman woke up to several text messages from her boyfriend demanding she take him home immediately.

When she went to the garage to find him, he accused her of "purposefully letting allergens" into her room, and that her neglectful "behaviors" showed she didn't truly care about him.

Reddit did what Reddit does and users flooded her comments, with many encouraging the woman to end the relationship.

"He sounds like the allergen you should be free of," one user wrote. "He knew he couldn't drive himself home. He knew his feet sometimes swell at your place. He knew you had an important meeting in the morning. He should have brought money for an Uber to go home or to a hotel if needed ... or stayed home."

"Dump his a--. This isn't worth it," another person commented.

The supportive comments from Reddit led the woman to have a conversation with her boyfriend.

In a follow-up, she shared she finally confronted him about their issues during a car ride.

Unfortunately, he was not agreeable. In a fit of rage, he allegedly threatened to "veer [her] car into the median."

The woman reached her breaking point and decided to break up with him via email.

Redditors commended her for ditching the dude.

"I'm so glad you got out! I think you dodged a major bullet, being [with] him would have made your life hell, and who knows, he might have even tried to get your own child against you. I've seen others stay with people like that, and it never ends well. Happy for you," someone wrote.