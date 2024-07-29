Woman Refuses to Give Boyfriend 50 Percent of Her Rental Income

A woman is contemplating moving in with her partner of five years, but is hesitant as he wants half of her rental income.

"He has a fully paid off house and I have a house with a mortgage. It's likely that I will have to move into his house as it's bigger, and I rent out my house with a rental income of around $600 per week," the woman wrote on Reddit.

When they were talking about how they would manage their finances, "he suggested I pay half of all the bills and groceries, plus 50% of my rental income that I receive from my house."

"Paying half of all the bills and groceries I completely understand but half of my rental income to him even though he has no mortgage, I didn't think it was fair. I didn't quite understand why he wanted me to give him 50% of my rental income first, he then explained that in case we break up and he doesn't want to feel like I have taken advantage of him and the living situation, and to make things fair, we should chip in 50/50 in everything," the confused woman recalled.

She feels as if the arrangement he is suggesting would be benefiting him more than her.

"I would pay a maximum of $150 a week rent plus bills and groceries. That is around the amount I am willing to pay, not $300 a week rent plus bills and groceries," the woman said, adding that he makes roughly $10K more than her a year.

Users sounded off in the comments, with many suggesting she rethink her decision to move in with her boyfriend.

"I'm sorry to be rude here, but how many red flags do you need?," one person said.

"Unless he is also paying 50% of the upkeep on your rental (mortgage, property tax, maintenance work ECT) and giving you 50% of his rental income then do NOT move in with him and seriously consider leaving his a--!!," another user commented.

"As your partner, he should be fundamentally interested in helping you achieve more financial security, not taking that away from you. He should be thrilled that he can help you move into a position to be making passive income from that property. In a true partnership, anything that strengthens either partner strengthens both," a third person chimed in.