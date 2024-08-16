‘Deadbeat’ Dad’s New Wife Slammed for Not Giving Poor Stepdaughter Any Inheritance

A woman on Reddit is being called "cold-hearted" after refusing to give her teenage stepdaughter any inheritance money following the death of the girl's "deadbeat" father.

"My husband passed away earlier this year. Our children and I inherited his entire estate, which in total is worth almost a million dollars. When he was in high school, my husband had a child [who's 16 now] with his girlfriend at that time. He broke up with his girlfriend once he found out she was pregnant, saying he wasn’t ready to be a father yet. He visited her maybe once every few years when he was alive," the woman began.

"My stepdaughter and her mother are very poor. They have struggled financially ever since my husband’s death as they no longer receive child support. They’re struggling to pay rent and risk getting evicted," she continued.

"My stepdaughter reached out to me begging for her share of the inheritance. I feel bad for her, but my husband clearly stated in his will that he wanted to leave his estate to me and my children only. I barely even know my stepdaughter, and I don’t think it’s my responsibility to take care of her. She’s furious with me, calling me a heartless gold digger and saying that giving her money was the least I could do to make up for years of neglect," the woman concluded.

Readers in the Reddit comment section obliterated the woman for being heartless toward her stepdaughter.

"It says a lot about your character that you went along with a neglectful deadbeat and still carry that torch of negligence even after his death. I hope you don't have the nerve to delude yourself into believing that your husband was a good person and good father, in different circumstances he could have abandoned your children like he did her through no fault of their own," one person wrote.

"Your strength of character is lacking. You're correct, she's not your responsibility, but she is your children's sibling. You can set up a trust for her so that her mother can't spend it. I would definitely go to a lawyer if you choose to give her something, but not giving her anything is so very cold-hearted," another shared.

"[He] had a child and basically acted like she did not exist. Of course he would not put her in his will. But, you, you know she is his child. You know she is struggling. There is no reason, with the amount of money you received, that you could not help her out," someone else commented.