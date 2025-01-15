Woman Refuses to Share $2 Million Lottery Winnings With Family After They Exclude Her From Trip

A woman's family is furious she won't share her lottery winnings with them, even though they recently excluded her from a family vacation.



On Reddit, the woman explained she was always the "black sheep" growing up.

"My siblings were the golden children, and while I wasn't outright ignored, I definitely got the short end of the stick," she began.



Recently, her family planned a big overseas trip, which she only found out about when her sister posted about it on Instagram.

"When I asked why I wasn’t included, my mom said, 'We didn’t think you’d want to come, and besides, we’re tight on budget.' It hurt, but I let it go," she shared.

READ MORE: Woman Refuses to Give Brother Share of Inheritance From Dead Dad

"Fast forward to a month ago: I bought a lottery ticket on a whim and ended up winning a life-changing amount—over $2 million. I decided to use the money wisely: paid off debts, invested, and set aside some for fun. I didn’t tell my family right away because I didn’t want them to treat me differently," the woman revealed.

Her family got suspicious after she bought a new car. When she told her about the winnings, they were "furious"

"My mom said it’s selfish to keep all that money to myself when they’re struggling (news to me, given the vacation). My sister hinted that I should pay for her student loans, and my brother outright asked me to buy him a house. I calmly explained that I wasn’t obligated to share just because we're related, especially given how they’ve treated me in the past. I mentioned the trip as an example of how I’ve been excluded. My dad said, 'That was different; this is family money,'" the woman recalled.

Her family members also called her an "ungrateful brat" and accused her of "ruining the family dynamic."

READ MORE: Man Refuses to Give ‘Demanding’ Wife His Paycheck When She Won’t Share Hers

Users in the comments urged the woman to cut ties with her family.

"This is not 'family money,' it’s your money. I’d suggest cutting them off, they’ll probably just keep harassing you for money. They’re just here to use you," one person wrote.

"Your family sounds like real opportunists. I think cutting them off is really the way to go. It's your money, not theirs," another user commented.

"It's your money and your decision on how you want to spend it, it's obvious they never respected you to start with, they don't deserve anything from you," someone else weighed in.

