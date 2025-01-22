Woman Refuses to Invite Self-Described ‘Total Klepto’ Friend to Her Home

A woman on Reddit has beef with a friend after refusing to invite her over due to her self-described "total klepto" tendencies.

The woman explained that she joined a women's social club after moving to a new city and found a group of friends who "like to read, do crafty things, bake, skywatch" and more.

"Among these women is one, I’ll call her Andrea, who has made several comments about how she’s a total klepto. I think that she makes these comments to seem 'cool' to the other people in the group," the woman wrote in her post.

However, the trouble started when the woman planned a watch party for a TV show the friends all enjoy.

"I reached out to some of the women I see regularly at these events and invited them over to my place to watch a TV show we’d been talking about and do crafty stuff. They were excited and agreed to come," she said.

"Unfortunately, Andrea found out (I assume someone asked if she was going) and reached out to me to ask if she was invited. I considered this for a bit and then told her no, as I only had so much room at home," she continued.

Andrea saw right through the fib, though.

"She didn’t believe me and asked me for the real reason, saying, 'I thought we got along,' which yes, is true. I told her I’m not comfortable inviting a kleptomaniac into my home," she explained.

She added that "it would be stupid for me to invite her knowing that she openly brags about it."

"You’re painting me out to be some horrible criminal when you don’t even know anything about me," Andrea replied.

"I said that her being proud to call herself a klepto was all I needed to know. She said that I was a high school mean girl and ableist. I am unsure what the foundation for that statement is," the woman shared.

She also added that the tiff spilled over into the larger friend group and that many defended Andrea and called the woman "out of touch" and "too literal."

One person in the comments section of the post shared a similar experience with an acquaintance.

"People like them are always going to play victim. I'm very glad you're keeping your boundaries," the person said.

"Those defending her are more than welcome to have Klepto-Andi in their houses. I’d say no too. She isn’t entitled to an invite to your home, no matter her circumstances," someone else agreed.

"She shouldn't be bragging about being a thief if she doesn't want people worried that she'll steal from them. Common sense," another person commented.

"A word of advce: if anyone brags about or claims being a bad person, you should always believe them and act accordingly," one person added.