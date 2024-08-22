Woman Rejects Bride’s ‘Way-Too-Skimpy’ Dress Code for Bachelorette Party: ‘Bikini Tops and Booty Shorts!

A woman on Reddit has shared that the dress code for a bachelorette party that she attended was "way-too-skimpy."

"So I am gonna be a bridesmaid in a high school friends wedding, and the bachelorette is in Nashville this weekend. I feel like the bride has been kinda superficial, but whatever, it's her wedding, and her weekend," the woman prefaces her story.

The woman then shares that the bride has very specific ideas as to what she wants her everyone to wear to her bachelorette party.

"She has all of these very specific group photo ideas she wants, and she's being very particular about our outfits too. She wants us all in white cowboy boots, cowboy hats, pink bikini tops, and denim booty shorts. I'm not slut shaming anyone for wearing that, but that's just way too skimpy for me," she said.

"I don't want attention, I don't wanna be getting hit on all night. I'm married, and my husband told me he wants me to be comfortable, and that he has no problem with me wearing that skimpy outfit, or being more reserved," the woman continued.

She sent pictures to the bride of the outfit that she wanted to wear. The woman only tweaked the requested outfit some.

"I sent pics back to the bride to be of the hat and boots she requested, along with a pink crop top that's the exact same color as the bikinis with just a bit more coverage, and the same color of denim shorts, just ones that don't show my literal a-s," the woman revealed.

"The bride said I was trying to make this about me, and that I should just suck it up and wear the outfit," the woman said before asking ig she should just wear the requested outfit.

People in the comments section of the post agreed that she was not wrong in this situation.

"The bride is being rude and unreasonable. This is not the wedding. Bachelorette parties have gone way overboard," one person said.

"I understand a certain 'look' or vibe that she would want, but dressing people in something that revealing is expecting a lot. I would go and dress the way I WANTED to, and if she didn't want me in the pictures for 'aesthetic' purposes- I would gladly just take the picture for them. Don't do something you're not comfortable with to appease someone who isn't being considerate," someone else advised.

"Tell her you're not comfortable wearing the outfit she wants and that you can wear the one you suggested or stay home. Ask her which she'd prefer," added a Reddit user.

"It’s reasonable to request members of your wedding party wear a specific outfit on the wedding day itself. It goes with the territory of being a bridesmaid. But it’s totally unreasonable to expect people to dress up in a specific outfit for other events. Particularly if it’s not something they will ever wear again. Tell the bride that if she’s insisting on you wearing this outfit, you won’t be attending the night," read a different comment.