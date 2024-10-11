Woman ‘Ruins’ Sister’s Dream Wedding by Refusing to Host It at Her House

On Reddit, a woman explained why her sister is mad at her after she did not allow the sister to have her wedding at her house.

"My sister (27F) is getting married next year and recently asked me (31M) if she could have her wedding at my house. I live in a large property with a beautiful garden, so I can see why she thought it’d be perfect," the woman began.

She shared that the problem came when she revealed that she is not comfortable hosting the large amount of guests that her sister wants to have at the wedding. Because of this, she even offered to help out financially.

"However, I’m not comfortable with hosting 100+ people, paying for repairs if things go wrong, or dealing with the mess afterward. I declined politely, offering to help her look for other venues or contribute financially," the woman said.

Her sister did not react well to the news and accused the woman of being "selfish."

"She didn’t take it well, accusing me of being selfish and ruining her dream wedding. Now, my family is divided, with some saying I’m in the right and others siding with my sister. I’m feeling guilty, but hosting a wedding seems like too much," she concluded.

Users in the comments section sounded off with many people agreeing that the woman was right.

"Hosting a wedding is a huge responsibility, and it’s understandable if you don’t want to deal with the mess or risk damage to your property. You offered to help in other ways, which is generous. Your sister's reaction is emotional, but you're not obligated to provide your home," said one person.

"It’s important to set clear boundaries, even with family. Your home is a personal and private space, and you’re under no obligation to use it for an event that makes you feel uncomfortable. While it’s understandable that your sister may be disappointed, your well-being and your boundaries should also be respected. You’re not being selfish by saying no, you’re simply prioritizing what’s best for you. The wedding is important, but so is your peace of mind. Offering help in other ways is a fair compromise, and the responsibility to find an appropriate venue should fall on her, not you," shared someone else.

"If you don't want 100+ people trampling your flowers and tromping through your house to use the bathroom, you don't need to. Not your wedding, not your problem,"chimed in another.

"From a practical standpoint, what you’re asking is completely reasonable. Hosting a wedding for over 100 people is a huge responsibility, not just in terms of space and logistics, but also because of the potential damage or stress it could cause. Not everyone feels comfortable with the idea of having so many people in their home, and it shouldn’t be seen as selfish if you don’t feel equipped to take on that burden. It’s fair to offer your support in other ways, but in situations like this, what matters is that your decision is respected, because you also have the right to maintain your home and peace of mind," added a Reddit user.