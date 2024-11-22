Woman Shocked by Mom’s ‘Cagey’ Reaction After Asking About Inheritance

A woman on Reddit was shocked by her mom's "cagey" reaction when she asked about the inheritance left behind by her grandparents.

"My grandad passed away recently. I have always been active in my grandparents' lives. My mom was an only child so it appears that everything has gone to my parents. They have inherited a house worth six figures and whatever money my grandad had in his account. They currently live in the house as my parents moved in with my grandad recently to care for him," she began.

The woman didn't expect any inheritance, but was still curious if anything was left to her as some extra money would help her and her sister out financially.

"My sister and I are my grandparents' only grandchildren and while I am aware an inheritance is a gift and shouldn’t be expected, I was curious if something would be left for myself and my sister to help set us up as we both have young families and mortgages. I asked my mom if something was left for my sister and I, and her response was a surprise," she continued.

The woman's mom was "offended" and became "cagey," telling her daughter she was "disappointed I even asked the question.

"She is now avoiding me and clearly upset with me. I’m confused and feel like I am in the wrong. My parents have done well for themselves and have told us several times that a portion of their inheritance will go to the grandkids," she added.

"My husband says I shouldn’t feel guilty. I merely asked the question which was quite reasonable as I was his granddaughter and we were close, but I can’t help but feel like I have been made out to be selfish for even asking, and I certainly don’t want to create a rift in our family," the woman concluded.

Users in the comments section had mixed reactions.

"Asking the question? No. The intentions behind it after someone lost their dad? Yes," one person wrote.

"You said he passed recently... how recently? If they were still trying to figure out funeral arrangements when you asked then yeah, I think you’re probably [in the wrong], but if all the funeral and stuff is done it’s a fair question. Also, maybe cut your mom some slack if her dad just died. I can understand how hearing your child ask about your dead parent’s assets could be a little off-putting," another commented.

"It’s a reasonable question ... If there was a will and you were left something, you’d have a legal precedent to it," someone else reasoned.

"You were just asking a question, it doesn't sound like you had an agenda other than curiosity. But I wouldn't have asked until at least a month after he passed," another weighed in.