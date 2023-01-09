Woman Sneaks Out of Restaurant After In-Laws Demand She Foot Entire Bill Using Her Inheritance

Going out to dinner with a large group can be a little awkward when it comes time to pay the bill. Usually, someone will step up and foot the entire bill, or everyone will split it evenly.

Sharing her story on Reddit, one woman became enraged after her husband's family demanded she pay their entire dinner bill without clearing it with her beforehand.

She explained she recently inherited some money after her mom's death. She immediately put the money away into her savings account, but lately her husband has been "making countless suggestions" about how she should spend her funds.

"I recently inherited a good amount of money from my mom. I'm keeping the money in a separate account as I still haven't decided what to do with it and I don't want it to go to waste," the woman shared via Reddit.

"I noticed my husband constantly bringing up the inheritance money and making countless suggestions as to how I should spend it. Another thing is that he expects me to pay for nearly everything in the past couple of weeks," she continued.

On New Year's Eve, she and her husband met up with his family at a restaurant.

"It was going fine until I found out that I was expected to pay for everyone at the table. My husband's mom joked about paying for dinner out of my 'inheritance pocket,' which made me livid but I showed no reaction," the woman wrote.

Eventually, she decided to simply pay for her own food and drinks. She then left the restaurant, forcing her husband's family to pay for their own bill.

"I just silently paid for my own food/drinks, then got up and made my way out of the restaurant. They were shouting after me like a crowd and my husband tried to get me to come back but I drove home. He got back at 3AM and started yelling at me, saying I was pathetic to get up and walk out on him and his family after they relied on me to pay for their food and thought I was gracious enough to do it," she continued.

The woman's husband also claimed she "humiliated him" and caused a "huge rift" between him and his family.

In the comments, users rallied behind the woman, suggesting she should consider leaving her greedy husband.

"I’d tell your husband you’d much rather your mother around than the money but him and his family trying to blind side you into spending it on them is disgusting. That you plan on taking your time to decide what you want to do with that money and don’t want anything like this to occur again," one person wrote.

"I'd divorce him since in many places inheritances are not considered marital assets as long as they're not commingled; she did the right thing by keeping her $$ separated. Husband & his family are greedy little leprechaun[s] that are after her pot of gold," another commented.