Woman Drops Big Bucks to Taxidermy Her Cat, Calls It ‘Best Decision’ She’s Made

A person's love for their pet knows no bounds.

After a woman's beloved cat died, she decided to preserve his legacy forever by having him taxidermied.

Harriet Peace explained she was devastated after her cat, Tango, was hit by a car, and didn't want to have him buried or cremated, according to The Mirror.

She wanted to have her cat taxidermied as "the perfect way for him to be with me forever," she said.

Taxidermy is "the art of preparing, stuffing and mounting the skins of animals and especially vertebrates," according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

Peace noted Tango was "like her child" and had no visible injuries, despite being struck by a car. He looked as if he had simply just fallen asleep.

She ended up paying £4,000 (approximately $5,000 U.S. dollars) to have Tango taxidermied, a process that took seven months.

Although she was hesitant at first, she was ecstatic after picking up Tango from Scotland and loved the result.

"I was really nervous when I dropped him off because I was worried he would look different and I would have made the wrong decision," she said. "But when I picked him up it was all worth it. He looks so realistic. He's exactly how he was and I'm so happy I have him here to remember him."

She continued that "everyone jumps to the conclusion it is disgusting or degrading or prevents an animal from being at peace, but it's done very respectfully."

Peace added having Tango stuffed was "the best decision" she ever made.

Her ex, whom she shared Tango with while he was alive, was horrified by the idea, but she didn't care.

"You hear a lot of bad things, and it costs a lot of money, so I was worried. But as soon as I walked in and saw him sitting with all the other cats I just knew he was absolutely perfect," she continued. "Tango is exactly how he was. It's not for everyone but honestly, I couldn't thank the man who did it enough. After losing my best friend, it's the best gift anyone could give me. It's the best decision I ever made."