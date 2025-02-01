Woman Throws Out Sister’s Frozen Organ Due to Religious Beliefs: ‘Against My Values’

Despite a new mother wanting to save her placenta for religious reasons, her sister threw out the organ due to her own religious beliefs.

In a viral Reddit thread, the sister of the new mother shared her side of the story to see if the public believe that she was in the wrong.

"My sister is always intentionally trying to be the odd one out in the family. Recently she’s had her first child and she decided she wanted to have her placenta taken by some woman and dried and treated so she could scatter it like ashes or plant it with a tree or whatever. She considers herself very witchy which causes a lot of friction," she began.

The woman was scheduled to come retrieve the placenta, however, the sisters' mother and aunties surprised the new mother with frozen meals so she didn't have to cook. According to the Redditor, there wasn't enough room in the freezer for the meals, ice and placenta.

"My mom essentially volunteered me to drop it off since it was on my way home. I picked up my husband on the way because he had a few drinks after work with friends and was being responsible," she explained. "When he saw the cooler in the back he looked in it and was extremely grossed out seeing the frozen placenta. After some discussion he also made me realize it was really disrespectful to him and I to rope us into this because he has very strong beliefs in God. There was also hygiene and health concerns my husband brought up."

According to the sister, her husband was going to exit the vehicle if she didn't take the placenta out of the car. She claimed that she texted her sister to pick up the placenta "but after ages without an answer we ended up throwing it out." The Redditor shared that her sister is "furious" and knows "it wasn’t the nicest, but it also doesn’t seem like that big of a deal." The Redditor said that she offered to pay for the deposit that her sister paid to the woman to process the placenta and got her a gift card to a witchy store she enjoys "to do the 'ritual' she wanted, despite it being against my values."

The new mother refuses to let her sister see her daughter and will not bring the newborn to any family events that she is attending, which has caused "huge problems within the family." It was actually her sister who told her to post the situation on the "Am I The A-----e" thread to see if it is her sleep deprivation making her overreact or that she was in the wrong.

In a second update, the Redditor claimed that she "didn't 'improperly' dispose of anything," when people brought up the fact that if her husband was actually concerned about health risks, they shouldn't have taken it out of the car and left it on the side of the road in a cooler. The sister clarified that the new father later retrieved it but it was thawed and lost the custody chain so they couldn't take it to be processed.

In a final update, the sister concluded, "Obviously I’m wrong so whatever I’ll find a way to make it up to her."