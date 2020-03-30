XXL Freshman Class 2020: How You Can Vote for the 10th Spot!

The 2020 XXL Freshman Class cover reveal is nearly here—but before it drops, it's up to you to decide which rising rapper deserves the coveted 10th spot in the lineup.

Starting today (March 30), XXL and SoundCloud have partnered to launch a poll that will allow fans to place their vote for the 2020 Freshman Class 10th spot winner.

To vote, just visit the 10th spot voting page and select which artist you believe deserves to be a Freshman this year. Need to decide first? You can watch all the 2020 Freshman Class pitch videos on XXL's YouTube page.

According to XXL, you can vote once every hour, whether you're on a smartphone, laptop or desktop. The poll closes at midnight on April 5.

And don't forget to tag #XXLFreshmen on social media after you place your vote!

Past winners 10th spot winners include Dizzy Wright, Jarren Benton, Iggy Azalea, Kidd Kidd, Lil Yachty, the late XXXTentacion and Blueface.