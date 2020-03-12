Young Travelers Are Capitalizing on Cheap Flights Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out travelers taking advantage of the coronavirus, Harvey Weinstein's sentencing and more, below!

Young Travelers Capitalize on Cheap Flights Amid Coronavirus: 'If I die, I die'

Due to the economic impact of the corornavirus, airline stocks are plunging and airlines are offering great deals within reach for those who normally can't afford to take a trip.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are asking those over 60 and those with chronic illness to stay home, young people are taking advantage of cheap flights. Global air travel is projected to lose between $63 billion to $113 billion because of how many travelers are canceling their travel plans due to the coronavirus. (via NBC News)

Millennials Spend $300 per Month on Alcohol

According to a recent survey of 1,011 adults age 23 and up, millennials spend an average of $300 per month on alcoholic beverages. This amount is double Generation X's spending.

58% of millennials say that dining out plays a big role. 81% of millennials who participated in the survey say that taking a break made them realize just how much money they are actually spending on alcohol. (via USA Today)

Women's History Month: Susan B. Anthony

Susan B. Anthony is one of America's most known activists for women's rights. She and Elizabeth Cady Stanton founded the American Equal Rights Association in 1866. Anthony fought the better part of her life trying to win voting rights for women in the United States. Fourteen years after Susan B. Anthony's death, in 1920, American women achieved the ability to vote thanks to the 19th Amendment. But women's rights wasn't the only thing she fought for. She also campaigned on issues like the abolition of slavery and alcohol. (via Who2)

Apple Reportedly Testing New Feature That Would Let iPhone Users 'Un-send' Text Messages

Have you ever accidentally sent a message that was not for the person who received it? Apple is testing out a feature that will allow iPhone owners to un-send messages sent through iMessage. Similar to Instagram's direct messages, the recipient would be notified in the thread.

Google has a similar feature with Gmail but there is a time limit. On their service, you have the ability to un-send an email up to 30 seconds after it's been sent. Because this is an Apple feature, only iPhones using iMessage would work, so if the recipient is an Android user, this feature would not be compatible. (via Business Insider)

Tinder Warns Users That Staying Safe From Coronavirus Is More Important Than Dating

During the coronavirus outbreak, Tinder is urging its users to use precautions when meeting up with other singles. A notification appears when swiping for matches with a headline that states “your well being is our #1 priority."

Along with the message, the app has safety tips linking back to the World Health Organization for users to learn how to keep themselves healthy while still having fun. Many health officials have asked people to avoid touching their face and to carry hand sanitizer.(via WPST)

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced on Wednesday (March 11) to 23 years in prison. Judge James Burke sentenced him for criminal sexual act and rape. Weinstein will have to register as a sex offender and will also have five years of supervision after his release. The case was fueled by the global #MeToo movement, which encouraged many women to speak out against sexual abuse. (via CNN)

World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus Crisis as Pandemic

The coronavirus outbreak was just kicked up a notch on the crisis meter. See below for a recent recap of the virus.

Netflix Making Two 'Charlie & the Chocolate Factory' Series

One is going to be based on the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and the other is said to be based on the Oompa-Loompa characters.