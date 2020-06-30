Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Zac Efron's worldly new series, Lady Gaga's tour cancellation and more, below!

Zac Efron Will Travel the World for New Netflix Series

Zac Efron will be traveling the world for a new series, Down to Earth, which will be available for streaming via Netflix starting July 10.

Demi Lovato Teams Up With YouTube for Docuseries

Demi Lovato and YouTube have teamed up for a four-part docuseries on the singer's personal and musical journey over the course of the past three years. The series will show her music comeback as well as the relapse that lead to her 2018 overdose. The series will follow up her 2017 YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated. (via USA Today)

Kanye West Signs Ten-Year Deal for Yeezy Gap

Kayne West is launching Yeezy x Gap, a new clothing line for Gap. His company landed a ten-year deal and will introduce products in the first half of 2021 online and in stores. The rapper-designer plans to make modern clothes for men, women and children at reasonable price points. He says that he will be calling the shots, including across marketing. Gap expects Yeezy to generate about $1 billion in sales. (via TMZ)

Lady Gaga Reschedules Tour

Lady Gaga has rescheduled her Chromatica Ball Tour. The tour has been moved to the summer of 2021 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. (via People)

New Peanut Butter and Jelly Deli

A new peanut butter and jelly deli has opened in Michigan. It features hundreds of PB&J combinations, with multiple jellies, butters and bread available to experiment with. (via WTMJ)